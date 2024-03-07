C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 6,255,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,942,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

C3.ai Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

