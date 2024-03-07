Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$10.6-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.52 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $13.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.57. 1,135,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $227.50.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BURL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.