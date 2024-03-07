Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.100 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.9 %

BURL opened at $205.89 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $219.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

