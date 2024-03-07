Bullseye Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of THS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 34,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,135. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $55.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

View Our Latest Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.