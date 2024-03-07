Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $239,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 146.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 53,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,639,000 after purchasing an additional 132,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KNX traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.