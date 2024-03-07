Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 33.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 129.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 53,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $42,873.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,380.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $42,873.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,380.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Ballinger purchased 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at $302,540.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 6.3 %

SILK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 758,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,131. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $651.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

