Brokers Set Expectations for COMPASS Pathways plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.90). The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

CMPS opened at $10.91 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,290 shares of company stock valued at $913,996. Company insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

