Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,129.45.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,350.00 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,209.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.