Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 190.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,134.45.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $48.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,398.73. 2,016,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,209.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,018.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.