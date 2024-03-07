Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director James S. Johnson Sells 12,590 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group began coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

