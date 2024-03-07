Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director James S. Johnson Sells 12,590 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group began coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
