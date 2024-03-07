Bridge City Capital LLC Takes Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGSF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BGSF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Stock Down 2.4 %

BGSF stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. BGSF, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BGSF Announces Dividend

BGSF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

