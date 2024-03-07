Bridge City Capital LLC Buys Shares of 31,071 PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.06% of PaySign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PaySign by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 130,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PaySign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 309,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PaySign by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 339,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

PaySign Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

Insider Activity at PaySign

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,157.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $79,473.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 292,746 shares of company stock worth $865,432 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

