Brian W. Kocher Purchases 36,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SunOpta Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of STKL opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.58.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SunOpta by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
