Brian W. Kocher Purchases 36,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STKL opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SunOpta by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

