Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $426,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

