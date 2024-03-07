BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. BOX also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 27,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.