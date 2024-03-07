Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $296.26

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $296.26 and last traded at $297.60, with a volume of 121847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.58.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.20.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.