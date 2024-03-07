Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 111,914 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81.

Block Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SQ opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 437.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

