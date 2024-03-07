Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 111,914 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81.
Block Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE SQ opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 437.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
