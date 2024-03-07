BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 432,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 258,500 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.53.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
