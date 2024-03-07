BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 432,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 258,500 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.53.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

