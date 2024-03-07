Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $733.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $3,444,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $604,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.