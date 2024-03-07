Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Hits $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00075448 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018186 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

