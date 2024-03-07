Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.25 Billion (BTC)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,313.70 billion and $49.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $66,863.70 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.86 or 0.00635856 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00055289 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00157286 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,647,368 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

