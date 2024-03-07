Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.25 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,313.70 billion and $49.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $66,863.70 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.86 or 0.00635856 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00157286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,647,368 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.