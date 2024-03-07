Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $217.56 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.35 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

