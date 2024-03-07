Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 1,698 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,698 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.61 per share, for a total transaction of $306,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,923,716.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari purchased 674 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,664.56.

On Friday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari purchased 521 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $149,125.83.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,429 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $343,545.89.

On Monday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,561 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.27 per share, for a total transaction of $995,529.47.

NYSE BH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.17. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Biglari by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Biglari by 81.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

