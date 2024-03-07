BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Russell Scott Klein Sells 3,198 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $24,400.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BigCommerce Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,621. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 81,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BigCommerce

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.