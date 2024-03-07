Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
