BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang Sells 397 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE opened at $159.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.96. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.78.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

