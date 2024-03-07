Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1061320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Insider Transactions at Bayhorse Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

