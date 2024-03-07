Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.330-5.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.5 billion-$51.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.3 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BAYRY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.