Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

TGNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,675,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,502,000 after buying an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in TEGNA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,574,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after buying an additional 445,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

