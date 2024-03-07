Barclays Trims Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price to $4.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cricut

Cricut Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Cricut has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,059,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.