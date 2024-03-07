BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Kevin A. Malcolm Sells 2,285 Shares

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

