BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Kevin A. Malcolm Sells 2,285 Shares

Mar 7th, 2024

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

