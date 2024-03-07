Bank of America Initiates Coverage on BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

BBB Foods stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

