Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.31

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 965050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

