Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

