Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 42 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $391.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.06. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $397.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.