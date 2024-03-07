Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,840 shares of company stock worth $24,736,395. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:APP opened at $63.31 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.