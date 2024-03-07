Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $4.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $82.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

