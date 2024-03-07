Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,561 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

