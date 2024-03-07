Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 74,488 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1,695.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.14% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 161,349 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 186,792 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

