Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 56,076 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,076 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $143,000.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.