Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

