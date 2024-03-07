Baisong Mei Sells 20,327 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.