B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.72. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2,047,485 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 600.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

