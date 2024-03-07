B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of GCO stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genesco has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $328.73 million, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genesco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
