Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $108.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.