AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,620,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ferrari by 454.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $416.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $430.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.56 and its 200 day moving average is $340.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

View Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.