AXQ Capital LP Makes New $137,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.0 %

CHPT stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $802.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

