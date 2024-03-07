AXQ Capital LP Acquires 4,400 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 671,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 880.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,880 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 205,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

SWN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

