Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

