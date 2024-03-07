Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

AVDL stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

